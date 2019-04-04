Image: Disney

Get a better look at Detective Pikachu’s cast of pocket monsters in some new posters. Expect to see a lot more Jason Todd in Titans’ second season. Clark Gregg teases his mysterious new Agents of SHIELD role. Plus, more images from Game of Thrones’ return, and what to expect from the end of Gotham. To me, my spoilers!



Alien/Planet of the Apes

Exhibitor Relations reports new entries in the Alien and Planet of the Apes franchises were potentially teased during the Disney panel at CinemaCon.

Midsommar

Deadline reports Ari Aster’s Midsommar has moved its release date to—surprise —mid-summer, and will now hit theaters one month early on July 3.

Brightburn

Surprising no one, Brightburn has been rated R by the MPAA for “horror violence/bloody images, and language.”

Detective Pikachu

Pikachu leads a veritable horde of Pokémon on a trio of new posters. [Vital Thrills]

I Trapped The Devil



While visiting for Christmas, a man learns his estranged brother has trapped the devil in his basement in the trailer for I Trapped the Devil, coming to VOD April 26.

Creepshow



Adrienna Barbeau, Tobin Bell, and Giancarlo Esposito will star in the first episode of the Creepshow TV series, an adaptation of the Stephen King short story, “Grey Matter.” [TV Guide]

Titans

Comic Book reports Jason Todd actor Curran Walters has been promoted to series regular for season two.

Agents of SHIELD

Echoing what he told io9 recently, Clark Gregg indicated his new Agents of SHIELD character will be an amalgamation of “stuff that nobody’s using from the comics” in a recent interview with Collider.

They tear the thing down and start over. And they cherry pick stuff that nobody’s using from the comics. Ghost Rider or LMD’s. The Framework. Different stuff that you’re about to see. I feel really lucky, honestly, because I get to do so much cool stuff. And this season they came to me toward the end of five and said, “We don’t think you’re going to weasel out of this. We think Coulson really may be finished at the end of Season 5. But we have an idea for Season 6. You get to play somebody new. Someone who’s not as necessarily as big hearted and heroic.” That’s kind of one of the things I think has made the show even stronger is the way they take material and turn it into our own. So this one they really ended up taking some things that will seem familiar to comic book fans, but then really inventing their own new template for this year.



Gotham

Batman takes on The Penguin and The Riddler as Gordon exonerates Bullock for a crime he didn’t commit in the synopsis for “The Beginning...”, the series finale of Gotham.



The series flash-forwards 10 years into the future, as Bruce is set to return to Gotham for the opening of the new Wayne Tower. A series of crimes leads Gordon to believe Penguin and The Riddler are up to their old tricks. However, when Bullock is framed for a murder, Gordon begins to piece together an even more sinister plot targeting the city, and a new figure emerges from the shadows to be the hero Gotham desperately needs in the all-new “The Beginning... “ series finale episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, April 25 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GTH-510) (TV-14 L, V)

The Rain

Season two premieres May 17 on Netflix, according to a new trailer. Here’s our thoughts on season one.

Game of Thrones

Finally, Comic Book Movie has a gallery of images, some new some familiar, from the final season of Game of Thrones. Head over there to see the rest.



