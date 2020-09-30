Disney+ Has Cast Its Ms. Marvel

Actress Iman Vellani has been cast as Kamala Khan, aka, Ms. Marvel. Image : Marvel Comics

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has its Kamala Khan. Deadline reports the studio has cast actress Iman Vellani in the title role of the upcoming Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel.

The show, which does not yet have a release date, is being written by Bisha K. Ali, and will center on the Pakastani-American Jersey girl who can stretch her body in long, powerful ways . Currently, the character can be seen at the center of the Avengers video game for PlayStation and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said after the show, Khan will play a part in the movies as well.

Vellani is relatively new to the world of Hollywood. She doesn’t even have an IMDB page. But, according to the report, she was on the Next Wave Committee at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, helping shape and write about the movies playing there . So she’s not new to movies. Marvel was reportedly looking for the right actress as opposed to a name and it was a long casting process.

This story is developing...