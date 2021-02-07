Disney Gave Us a New Look at Raya and the Last Dragon During the Super Bowl

Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) will save the world. Image : Disney

She is the only one. During the Super Bowl, we got a (brief) new look at Disney’s upcoming animated film, Raya and the Last Dragon. It stars Kelly Marie Tran as a warrior determined to restore peace to the world, and Awkwafina as the magical creature who can make it happen.

Raya and the Last Dragon is a fantasy epic that takes place in the fictional world of Kumandra. It’s been centuries since creatures called the Druun invaded the land, causing dragons to sacrifice themselves to save humanity. Now, the Druun are back, but humanity is too torn to do anything about it. It’s up to Raya (Tran) to find Sisu (Awkwafina), the world’s last dragon, to reunite her people and stop the Druun once and for all.

Raya and the Last Dragon is set to come out in theaters and on Disney+ Premium Access (costing subscribers an additional $30) on March 5; it’ll be available without that extra fee on Disney+ starting June 4.

