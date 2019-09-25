Image: Disney

More details from James Wan’s return to horror emerge. Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline board Amblin’s Good House adaptation. Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger are getting animated for a crossover with the Spider-Man cartoon. Plus, what’s to come on American Horror Story, and Arrow dwells on familiar faces in new footage. To me, my spoilers!



Malignant

Deadline reports Jacqueline McKenzie and Michole Briana White have joined the cast of James Wan’s upcoming giallo film, Malignant (formerly codenamed Silvercup). Regrettably, details on both the plot and character are still currently under wraps.

The Good House

Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline have signed on to star in Amblin’s The Good House, an adaptation of the Ann Leary novel from directors Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky. The story follows Hildy Good (Weaver), “a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches who loves her wine and loves her secrets. Her compartmentalized life starts to unravel as she rekindles an old romance and becomes dangerously entwined in one person’s reckless behavior.”

The Little Mermaid

Deadline also has word both Krypton’s Cameron Cuffe and A Dog’s Way Home star Jonah Hauer-King are screen testing for the role of Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, in the wake of Harry Styles passing on the role.

Audrey Rose

THR reports short film director Chloe Okuno is now attached to write a remake of Audrey Rose for Orion Pictures. The same article states Okuno will also direct a horror film for A24 from Cat Person author Kristen Roupenian titled Bodies, Bodies, Bodies which-may-or-may-not contain genre elements.

Jumanji: The Next Level

We’ve got a new poster for the latest Jumanji movie homaging the other jungle exploration film of 1995.

Doom: Annihilation

Doom: Annihilation director Tony Giglio has our first glimpse of the film’s Imps.

She Never Died

Bloody-Disgusting also has images from She Never Died, the sequel to 2014's He Never Died starring Olunike Adeliyi as “a socially detached loner cursed with immortality” named Lacey, who must “seek out the darkest souls humanity has to offer” in order to “find her next meal.” More at the link.

The Addams Family

A new clip from The Addams Family falls somewhere between “serviceable” and “off-putting.” I mean, really, Morticia with a Locust Valley Lockjaw?!

Charlie’s Angels

The cast of Charlie’s Angels introduced a brief clip set at the Kentucky Derby 4:42 into this interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

Gemini Man

Elsewhere, a CG Will Smith battles a slightly-less CG Will Smith in a clip from Ang Lee’s Gemini Man.

Devil’s Junction: Handy Dandy’s Revenge

Bill Moseley plays the host of a regional television children’s program who brings his “puppets from the Masonic Table” to life under the glow of a blood moon in the trailer for Devil’s Junction: Handy Dandy’s Revenge.

American Gods

The Wrap reports Blythe Danner will have a four-episode stint on American Gods as Demeter, the Greek goddess of the harvest “who has an unresolved romantic history” with Mr. Wednesday.

Legacies

TV Guide also reports Riley Voelkel will reprise her role as Freya Mikaelson in the sixth episode of Legacies second season.

American Horror Story: 1984

The survivors of the Mr. Jingles massacre count their losses in the synopsis for “Episode 100,” the October 23 episode of American Horror Story: 1984.

With the horrors of the night behind them the survivors deal with the fallout of their choices. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk; directed by Loni Peristere.

Van Helsing

Van Helsing returns to do what Van Helsing does best in the synopsis for “Dark Ties” airing October 4.

As a descendant of the Van Helsing warrior lineage, Vanessa Helsing leads mankind against vampires.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger meet the Superior Spider-Man in their own self-titled episode airing October 6. That’s their second planned crossover!

When a new criminal duo, Cloak and Dagger, emerge at Midtown High with the plan to take revenge against Midtown’s benefactor Tiberius Stone and his company Alchemax, Superior Spider-Man must take them down and protect the school. *Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph (Freeform’s Cloak and Dagger) guest star as Cloak and Dagger, respectively.



Arrow



Finally, everyone who has ever appeared on Arrow, ever, is set to return in the first full trailer for season eight’s return.

