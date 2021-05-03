Image : Disney

The most important day in the Star Wars franchise—other than Life Day, of course—is May 4, a.k.a. May the Fourth, when Lucasfilm and its various affiliates celebrate a galaxy far, far away (and the billions of dollars it makes them). This year, Disney’s streaming service seems to be where the party’s happening.



Besides premiering the Clone Wars spinoff The Bad Batch tomorrow, Disney+ will also release a Simpsons short titled “Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap,” which will send “characters from the Star Wars galaxy to the fictional town of Springfield” which sounds like a laff riot. (Spoilers for anyone who didn’t know the setting of the long-running cartoon series was fictional.) Here’s the official synopsis:

“In a daycare far, far away… but still in Springfield, Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventure brings her face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy.”

While I’m certainly intrigued by the idea of Anakin Skywalker slaughtering a daycare full of tots, there will be two other videos exploring various Star Wars locations and starships that may be more interesting: Star Wars Biomes and Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs. Once again, here’s Disney’s official descriptions for both.

“Take a virtual vacation to some of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved locations,” reads the Biomes release , “like Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan as this charming series whisks you off for fly-over tours of a galaxy far, far away.”

Vehicle Flythroughs, meanwhile, lets you “g et up-close-and-personal with two of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved ships as this charming content leads viewers on an exploration of the memorable interiors and exteriors of the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Destroyer.”

An aerial tour of the giant snowball that is Hoth doesn’t sound too enticing, but seeing how a Star Destroyer is laid out could be cool. We’ve seen all these small sections of them in the movies—hangars, bridges, medication chambers, etc.—but never how they all fit together.

I’m sure Disney+ isn’t the only place Star Wars will be (Boba) feted tomorrow, so stay tuned for more celebration news.

