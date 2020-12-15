Princess Bean (Abbi Jacobs) is ready to face whatever’s coming. Screenshot : Netflix

The land of magic and fantasy has been torn asunder, but the only woman who can save it might be suffering from a hangover. Netflix has the first look at season three of Disenchantment, which sees Princess Bean (Abbi Jacobs) coming into her royal and literal powers, as enemies conspire to take her down.

Netflix has released the first trailer for Disenchantment’s “ Part 3 ” (first revealed by IGN), the latest foray into the Futurama of medieval fantasy from The Simpsons creator Matt Groening. Following her magical misadventures with her mother, Queen Dagmar (Sharon Horgan), Princess “Bean” Tiabeanie has returned home to take her place as the leader of Dreamland. But as we see in the trailer, there are forces on all sides (including in her very own kingdom) conspiring against her.



It’s unclear what we can expect from this upcoming season, as a lot of things have been teased throughout the series so far. But it looks like we’re going to see even more of Steamland, the neighboring steampunk-esque kingdom that wishes to trade knowledge with Bean’s magical world. But are there more worlds on the horizon—and if so, will Bean and her growing magical abilities be ready to face them?



Disenchantment returns with “ Part 3 ” on January 15, 2021.

