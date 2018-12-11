Photo: Disney

The Sorcerer Supreme is coming back, with the same director at the helm.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Scott Derrickson, who directed 2016's Doctor Strange, has “quietly finalized a deal” to direct Doctor Strange 2. Marvel is now out to writers and the super tentative plan is for the film to be the studio’s May 2021 release.

According to the report, Benedict Cumberbatch is expected to return as Strange, along Benedict Wong and even Rachel McAdams. No word on Chiwetel Ejiofor, who played Mordo in the original film—but since the first film set him up for a villainous role in the sequel, hopefully he’ll be back too.

Because of the events of Avengers: Infinity War, which killed Doctor Strange, and the secrecy of Avengers: Endgame, where he’ll likely come back, we know absolutely nothing about the film. It’s just nice to know that, with the coming of Black Widow, Eternals, Black Panther 2, and a few other films, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is fully gearing up for Phase Four.

