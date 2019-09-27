Director Deborah Chow and Writer Hossein Amini Join Obi-Wan Kenobi Series for Disney+

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Image : Lucasfilm

A month after that much-anticipated announcement that Ewan McGregor would be reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi—not in a film, but in a series for streamer Disney+—the project has a director, and the studio didn’t have to look far to find her: it’s Deborah Chow, whose credits include The Mandalorian.



The Hollywood Reporter’s scoop says that “it is unclear if Chow will direct the entire series, which is said to be either six or eight episodes, or part of the series,” but Lucasfilm’s confirmation of the story on StarWars.com suggests Chow will be the sole director, quoting Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy:

“We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the Star Wars saga. Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in The Mandalorian, I’m absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story.”

Advertisement

The Jon Favreau-created Mandalorian is slated for eight installments with directors Dave Filoni (who’ll direct the premiere), Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi (who’s got the finale) splitting duties with Chow. Chow’s credits also include episodes of American Gods, The Man in the High Castle, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, and Mr. Robot.



Though we still don’t know who’ll be starring alongside McGregor in the series, which will explore Obi-Wan Kenobi’s life eight years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, we do know who’ll be writing the scripts: Hossein Amini (The Alienist, Drive, Snow White and the Huntsman), whose involvement was also confirmed today. Chow, Amini, and McGregor will also be among the show’s executive producers.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.