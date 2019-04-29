Image: HBO

Leading up to this final season of Game of Thrones, we heard so much about one huge battle—a battle that was going to be the biggest ever shown on TV, featuring practically every character you love from the show, filmed over multiple months.



That battle finally arrived last night, in an episode called “The Long Night.” It featured many armies on the side of humanity taking a stand against the Night King and his White Walkers. The whole thing was an epic, slightly dark affair that still has everyone buzzing.

Now, you may be wondering, what was making that insanity like? HBO has been kind enough to answer that question with a 40-minute documentary focused entirely on this one episode; it goes beat by beat through all the huge moments in terms of visual effects, character motivations, and so much more. It’s really good but super spoilery, so only watch this if you’ve seen the episode.

Here’s the video.

Frankly, despite all the incredible visual effects and grueling hours the actors put into this epic episode, one of the best parts of this video is simply seeing everything in a different light, literally. Much of the footage is so much clearer than it was on TV because it’s from the set and not color corrected or anything yet.

What was your favorite piece of information revealed above? Or, you can just say “Seeing Emilia Clarke geek out while talking about Arya killing the Night King.” That’s also acceptable.

