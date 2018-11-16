Photo: Lucasfilm

Morning Spoilers

Bad Robot has revealed two more sci-fi projects. Food company General Mills, of all companies, wants to get in on the cinematic universe trend. John Marrs’ The One is heading to Netflix. Plus, what to expect from the DC/CW slate soon, and more Twilight Zone casting. Spoilers get!



Fantasy Island

Deadline confirms Lucy Hale has “officially” joined the cast of Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island adaptation as “one of the guests anxious to see her fantasy realized.”

Bad Robot

In addition to the two horror films reported on yesterday, Bad Robot is now developing Only the Lonely, a sci-fi romance from director Stefan Grube and “a contained time-travel story” from writer Ben Shiffrin. [THR]

Brilliance

Deadline reports Akiva Goldsman will write the film adaptation of Marcus Sakey’s Brilliance trilogy, in which “the rare 1% born gifted with superior mental abilities are carefully tracked by the government” for espionage purposes.

General Mills Cinematic Universe

A bizarre FrankenBerry billboard recently photographed on Sunset Blvd. directs you to a URL, WorkWithTheMonsters.com, in which Count Chocula, FrankenBerry and BooBerry have apparently opened submissions for movie pitches.

Morbius, The Living Vampire

Jared Leto announced production has begun on Morbius by shaving his beard.

Aquaman

Aquaman and Mera appear in their classic costumes on the latest poster from Coming Soon.

Mortal Engines

A new featurette explains the caste system of the film’s mobile cities.





Bumblebee

Bumblebee toilet papers a house and saves the world from xenophobia in the latest international trailer.

Leprechaun Returns

Mark Holton returns as Ozzie in the full trailer for Leprechaun Returns, a direct sequel to the 1993 film in which the titular Leprechaun (now played by Linden Porco) murders a group of ecologically-minded teenagers.

The Twilight Zone

Kumail Nanjiani has boarded The Twilight Zone reboot in an undisclosed capacity. [TV Line]

Cassian Andor

Actor Diego Luna briefly told Collider about his reaction to his Rogue One character getting their own Disney+ show:

[I signed on] very recently, that’s why I know very little. Very recently. I’m thrilled, I’m happy; it’s a dream come true to go back to that universe. I grew up watching those films and now I’m sharing that with my kids, so I’m very happy.

Furthermore, he’s unsure if he’ll get to touch Jabba the Hutt yet:

No, no, no. I guess my life will change the day I get to find out what the texture of Jabba’s skin [is like.] [laughs] One thing you say on one day in the middle of 150 interviews suddenly haunts you for the rest of your life. It’s incredible the amount of shit I get for that, I love it. I love it … but I still want to touch Jabba the Hutt.

Alien News Desk

Syfy has ordered twelve episodes of a new animated series from SNL’s Lorne Michaels described as “a topical news broadcast delivered by extraterrestrial anchors” starring Will Forte (Drexx) and Heidi Gardner (Tuva). Den of Geek has our first look at the alien newscasters.

The One

Netflix has ordered a ten-episode adaptation of the John Marrs novel, The One, in which a DNA test can determine the person “you’re genetically predisposed to fall in love with.” Future Man/Misfits creator Howard Overman will executive produce. [Spoiler TV]

Arrow

Felicity holds her ground in the synopsis for the December 3 episode, “Unmasked.”

Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) stands by her recent decisions regarding her family. Meanwhile, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson) continue to look into the Dante painting that Curtis (Echo Kellum) found. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Beth Schwartz (#708). Original airdate 12/3/2018.

[Spoiler TV]

Supergirl

Kevin Smith returns to direct the December 2 episode, “Bunker Hill.”

Nia (Nicole Maines) has a powerful dream about Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer) but refuses to look at it as a prophetic dream and pushes it aside. After noticing something is bothering Nia, Kara (Melissa Benoist) enlists Brainy’s (Jesse Rath) help, and the two try to persuade Nia to embrace her destiny. Meanwhile, Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala) pays Ben Lockwood a menacing visit. Kevin Smith directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Eric Carrasco (#408). Original airdate 12/2/2018.

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow

Sara hatches a scheme to make Rory and Ava get along in the synopsis for the December 3 episode, “Hell No, Dolly!”

With Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Ava (Jes Macallan) at odds, Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to come up with a way for them to get along, but all is put on hold when a new magical creature attacks the Legends. Constantine (Matt Ryan) is forced to confront his tragic past but it could have devastating consequences for the rest of the team. Meanwhile, Mona (Ramona Young) has a crush on someone she works with and gets some advice from Nate (Nick Zano). Brandon Routh, Tala Ashe, Maisie Richardson- Sellers also star. April Mullen directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Morgan Faust wrote the episode (#407). Original airdate 12/3/2018.

[Spoiler TV]

The Flash

Tom Cavanaugh directs the 100th episode of The Flash, “What’s Past is Prologue.”

In the 100th episode, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash come up with a plan to stop Cicada (Chris Klein). However, the plan calls for Barry and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) to travel back in time to gather some key necessities. However, Barry hesitates, concerned about his daughter seeing certain parts of his life. Meanwhile, Sherloque (Tom Cavanagh) takes his concerns about Nora to Iris (Candice Patton), and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) turns up a key asset in the fight against Cicada. Tom Cavanagh directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Lauren Certo (#508). Original airdate 12/4/2018.

[Spoiler TV]

Legacies



KSiteTV has photos from the November 29 episode, “Malivore.” More at the link.

Supernatural

Finally, Dean hits the road with Jack in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Unhuman Nature.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.