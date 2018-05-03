Photo: Disney

There’s a very simple new website making the rounds that all the kids are talking about. It’s called “Did Thanos Kill Me?”

It’s in response to the events in Avengers: Infinity War, so....

The link, appropriately enough, is http://www.didthanoskill.me/. Upon navigating to the site it, very simply, gives you one of two options:

Either you are killed, or not. Just like in Infinity War where Thanos kills half the universe with the snap of his fully-blinged out fingers.

So, did you survive? Let us know in the comments. Everyone on the io9 staff survived except our Managing Editor Jill Pantozzi. May she rest in comic adaptation peace.

