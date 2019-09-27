Did Crisis on Infinite Earths Just Cast a New Legends of Tomorrow Star?

The Legends could be getting a new replacement in Crisis. Image : The CW

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Snake Eyes has found its Baroness. Get a brief glimpse of Harley’s roller derby antics in a tiny glimpse of Birds of Prey. John Malkovich joins Netflix’s Space Force. Plus, new set pictures from No Time to Die, what’s to come on Batwoman, The Flash, and The Walking Dead, and a more behind-the-scenes snippets from Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Spoilers away!



Advertisement

Snake Eyes

The Wrap reports actress Úrsula Corberó (Paranormal Xperience 3D) has been officially cast as The Baroness in Snake Eyes, the upcoming G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero spinoff film from director Robert Schwentke.

The Babysitter 2

Coming Soon reports the entire cast of The Babysitter—minus Samara Weaving — have signed on to return for the sequel. This includes Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, Andrew Bachelor, Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Ken Marino, Leslie Bibb, Carl McDowell, and Chris Wylde.

Advertisement

Blink

Variety reports Counterpart Pictures has optioned the film rights to Tapas Media’s digital comic book series, Blink, in which a young girl “pushed to the brink” freezes reality after screaming at the top of her lungs. Now “alone and afraid, she wanders around New York City while being stalked by an ancient evil entity.”

Advertisement

Incident At Fort Bragg

Deadline also has word Osgood Perkins (Gretel & Hansel, The Blackcoat’s Daughter) is attached to direct a horror film for Lionsgate titled Incident At Fort Bragg. According to the outlet, the film is “inspired by the true story of the renowned writer and Irish Catholic priest, Malachi Martin, who was brought in by the U.S. government to perform a sanctioned exorcism on a young soldier at the famed Army base.” Jeff Buhler (2019's Pet Sematary) has written the latest draft of the script from a previous version by Evan Turner and Harrison Query.

Advertisement

Venom 2

THR has word X-Men producer Hutch Parker has “quietly joined” Venom 2.

No Time to Die

Intriguing new set photos from the Daily Mail see Lashana Lynch in full tactical gear and director Cary Fukunaga consoling a visibly distraught Léa Seydoux.

Advertisement

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Meanwhile, a diversity report from WarnerMedia gives us a quick glimpse of Harley Quinn in full roller derby attire at the 1:13 mark in the video below.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

A new featurette discusses Maleficent’s “dysfunctional” relationship with Princess Aurora.

Primal

Nicolas Cage (!) must wrangle a menagerie of deadly animals let loose by Kevin Durand (!!) aboard a cargo ship captained by Famke Janssen (!!!) in the first trailer for Primal.





Crisis on Infinite Earths

TV Insider has word actor Osric Chau is set to play Ryan Choi, the second, frequently put-upon Atom in the character’s live-action debut. Given that Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer is set to depart Legends of Tomorrow this season, there’s probably a good chance that Crisis could set up Chau as a replacement Atom for Legends going forward.



Advertisement

If that wasn’t enough, Erica Durance has also graciously provided us with our first look at herself and Smallville co-star Tom Welling as they appear in the special.

Advertisement

Space Force

Meanwhile, John Malkovich has signed on to play Dr. Adrian Mallory, “the brilliant head science advisor who is hoping to prevent space from becoming the next great international battlefield” in Netflix’s new Steve Carell comedy, Space Force. [TV Line]

Advertisement

The 100

TV Line has word Chad Rook has joined the cast of The 100's final season as Hatch, “a charming Eligius convict who is determined to forge a better life for those he loves” while Deadline reports actor Chuku Modo (Dr. Gabriel “Xavier” Santiago) has been promoted to series regular.

Advertisement

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Spider-Man rescues the Avengers from supervillains in this synopsis for “Brand New Day, ” airing October 20.

When a series of attacks by a suspected team of super-villains captures The Avengers, Spider-Man is left to figure out who could be behind it.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Into the Dark

Bloody-Disgusting has the first two images from “Pilgrim” this year’s Thanksgiving episode of Into the Dark from director Marcus Dunstan. Allegedly inspired by true events, the episode is said to follow a troupe of Pilgrim re-enactors invited to the Barker family’s Thanksgiving dinner “in an attempt to remind [the] family of their privilege and help them bond.” Regrettably, the actors refuse to break character, leading the Barker’s to be roped and tortured by several ascetic colonialists.

Advertisement

Advertisement





Batwoman

M asked villains and cool bikes abound in new pictures from episode two of Batwoman, “The Rabbit Hole. ” [SpoilerTV]

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Walking Dead

A new featurette discusses The Walking Dead’s “completely different” tenth season.





Nancy Drew



A ghost appears to murder an auto mechanic in this explicitly supernatural trailer for the CW’s Nancy Drew.

Evil

Surprise! Michael Emerson’s a creep in the trailer for “177 Minutes, ” next week’s episode of Evil.

The Flash

Finally, The Flash promises to address why Barry is destined to mysteriously disappear in the first full trailer for season six.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.