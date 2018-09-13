Photo: IGN (Warner Bros.)

As much as Batman fancies himself a loner, everyone knows that in his deepest heart of hearts, he knows he’s not himself if he’s not working with a partner. Given how Titans’ Dick Grayson is well on his way to stepping out of Batman’s shadow, it was only a matter of time before Jason Todd showed up in Gotham to replace him.

A pair of new photos teases that at some point during Titans’ first season, the two Boys Wonder will cross paths—and their meeting is going to be less than amicable. Speaking to IGN, Titans showrunner explained that the show’s take on Jason Todd (played by Curran Walters) will be right at home in the dark, ultraviolent world the show’s set in, something that’s likely to disturb Dick Grayson because of how young the new Robin is:

“What I really love about [Jason] as a character is the unbridled sense of self that he has—there’s a lack of... maybe self-awareness, but for sure self-consciousness in terms of how he comports himself and how he moves through the world. He’s completely seemingly unaffected by darkness—he kind of embraces it or walks right through it. He’s a breath of fresh air and that’s what I love about him, he’s got a punk rock, no-holds-barred attitude that’s massively unburdened. There’s a lot of energy that comes with that.”



It’ll be interesting to see just how Jason Todd factors into Titans’ larger story because the show isn’t exactly sticking to comics canon by the letter. Jason might end up becoming a member of the group, which would create a fascinating dynamic for the show to dig into—and signal that by the end of the season, Dick will end up becoming Nightwing.

Or, Jason’s appearance could be brief and he ends up making his way back to Gotham where, well...you know.

Titans premieres on the DC Universe streaming service on October 12.