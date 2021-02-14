Dexter Is Coming Back and the Cast Is Coming Together

He’s a lumberjack and he’s okay. Screenshot : Showtime

Dexter ended in 2013 to a dull roar of “wait, what?” So, naturally, it’s coming back with a reboot courtesy of original showrunner Clyde Phillips. Michael C. Hall will reprise his role of Dexter Morgan, a serial killer but, like, for good, who we last saw as a lumberjack who is okay, who sleeps all night and who works all day.

Clancy Brown has been announced as the rebooted series’ villain, and this week we learned of two more actors joining the murder party.

Lovecraft Country actress Jamie Chung and actor Oscar Wahlberg, who is Mark’s nephew (he’s a Smallberg, if you will) will co-star in the revival, set 10 years after the great lumberjacking. Chung will play a true crime podcast host and Wahlberg will play a high school wrestler. According to the Hollywood Reporter, “He’s a bit of a bully, but generally the go-to-guy to have a good time. He’s the gateway to the in-crowd, which includes the daughter of the chief of police.” Your basic high school nightmare, pretty much.

Phillips told THR’s TV’s Top 5 podcast, “It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale.”

Nothing is permanent and nothing is final. That’s the lesson here. Wahlburgers all around.

