DeWanda Wise Will Fight Dinosaur Clones in Jurassic World 3

After the middling reception Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom received, it seems as if Universal’s banking on the return of a number of classic characters from the Jurassic Park franchise to lure people back into theaters. B ut the studio’s also game to bring some fresh blood into the dinosaur-laden fray.

Variety reports that She’s Gotta Have It’s DeWanda Wise has joined the cast of the third Jurassic World film in a leading but currently-undescribed role. The news comes just after Sorry for Your Loss’ Mamoudou Athie signed on for another leading role in the film, though details of who he’ll be playing also remain a mystery.

Aside from the fact that Drs. Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler, and Alan Grant will appear in the film, and that th e story will involve dinosaurs that have made their way i nto heavily-populated cities on the mainland, all we really know about the third Jurassic World installment is that director Co lin Trevorrow sees it as a “science thriller” that’ll differentiate it from the previous two films. Fingers crossed this means someone ends up having to fight a raptor with a Bunsen burner when Jurassic World 3 crashes into theaters on June 11, 2021.

