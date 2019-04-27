Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Dennis Quaid has had a long, storied career. He’s done some great movies in his time, and he’s also done some stranger ones. The Intruder is probably in that latter category.

The Intruder is another in the recent trend of movies about how scary neighbors are, starring Quaid as a dude who sells his house and just… doesn’t leave. And then he maybe gets a little axe-murdery. You know how these things go.

This trailer is great just for the chance to see the generally fatherly, genial Dennis Quaid go completely out of his mind with slasher film glee. This truly, is the Boomer revenge we were warned about.



The Intruder comes out May 3rd.

