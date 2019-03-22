Photo: Disney Channel

First, it was Deathstroke, next it was Jericho, and now Ravager is the third member of the Wilson family joining Titans.

Deadline reports that Chelsea Zhang is joining the DC Universe show in the role of Ravager, aka Rose Wilson, for season two. Much like her brother, Jericho (who’ll be played by Chella Man), she will be joining the Titans to help in the battle against her father Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke (played here by Esai Morales).

Wow, what a shitty dad he’s been to have two superhero kids and they both team up against you? Of course, though, since Ravager is her father’s daughter, the Titans will reportedly be very careful as to whether she’s actually trustworthy. In DC Comics, there have been several characters with the moniker Ravager, and although Rose’s powerset has changed a bit since the New 52, she typically fights using two katanas. The character has previously appeared in the Teen Titans Go! animated series.

Zhang herself is best known for the Disney Channel show Andi Mack, but she also had roles in The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl. Now she joins a continually growing cast lead by Brenton Thwaites as Robin, but also Superboy and of course the occasional Batman cameo.

There’s no word on when Titans will be back for season two, but with casting happening now, later this year seems like a good guess.

