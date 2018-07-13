Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Deadpool Musical (YouTube)

I’m a sucker for musicals—put something into song and I’m sold. For instance, you can damn well bet I’m gonna see the Mamma Mia! sequel, even though I know it’ll be terrible. But in the meantime, here’s a musical sequel that actually is worth a watch: A Deadpool musical crossover extravaganza.



Director Julian Higgins has released his follow-up to 2017's Deadpool musical parody, this one set to various songs from the Disney repertoire. In Deadpool The Musical 2—Ultimate Disney Parody, Wade Watts (Michael Parker) finds himself lonely and looking for a team. He tries to join the X-Men, no dice, then cuddles up to the Avengers, again without luck. It’s not until he heads to Canada and joins Alpha Flight that he finds the family he’s been looking for all along. (Why he didn’t just pick up the phone and call Celine Dion is beyond me.)

The video boasts some great action sequences, fun character moments, and decent songs, parodying songs from Moana, Mulan, Aladdin, and others (it is predictably violent, so keep that in mind). Plus, I’ve got to give it props for having some fun with Disney’s potential acquisition of Fox, something that could change a lot of these franchises for good. Disney says it’s leaving the door open to keep Deadpool’s violent natures intact. But as we see in the video, maybe going to Disney would lead to Deadpool finally embracing his inner princess. Something the whole family can enjoy.