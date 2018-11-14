Photo: Getty Images

Pedro Pascal has a new companion in the wings. MMA fighter-turned-actor Gina Carano has been cast in Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars television show, The Mandalorian.



According to the Hollywood Reporter, Carano has joined The Mandalorian in an undisclosed role. This follows Tuesday’s surprise announcement that Pascal would be playing the title character in the Disney+ streaming series. Carano is best known as an MMA fighter who transitioned into acting, notably playing Angel Dust in the first Deadpool movie.

Advertisement

The Mandalorian takes place between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, centering around a “lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.” It’s being helmed by Favreau and will feature directors like Bryce Dallas Howard (the Jurassic World series), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), and Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars).

This is the first of two Star Wars live-action shows that have been announced for Disney+, as Diego Luna will reprise his role as Rogue One’s Cassian Andor for a prequel series (obviously). Disney has not announced a release date for The Mandalorian, but we’re expecting it to come out sometime in 2019.