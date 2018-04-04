Image: Fox

Do you think Ryan Reynolds actually sits down in costume for every Deadpool 2 ad spot that isn’t just footage from the actual movie, or is it just some guy in a suit with Reynolds’ voice dubbed over in post? Either way, whoever this pink Deadpool is, he’s got a very special proposal he’d like to share with the world.



In an unexpected (but entirely on-brand, when you think about it) move, 20th Century Fox is partnering with the online fundraising platform Omaze help support Fuck Cancer, an organization dedicated to the early detection and prevention of cancer. Beginning this week, fans can participate in a raffle to win a one-of-a-kind pink Deadpool suit and proceeds from the contest will go directly to Fuck Cancer.

Stuffed unicorns hanky jokes aside, the contest is actually something of a fascinating hint as to what might be in store for Deadpool 2 given that the pink suit is supposedly a prop from the movie itself. There’s any number of reasons Wade might have a pink suit buried in the back of his closet, but it’s very, very possible that we might be looking at a fourth-wall-breaking, Gwenpool-referencing situation.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18.