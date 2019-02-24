Image: Google/Sony Pictures

Look, I’m not saying you should buy a Google Assistant. But this ad is a blast.

Revising famous pop culture scenarios—we’ve got Jerry Macguire, Lady Bird, plus 2001: A Space Odyssey and an appearance by Deadpool himself—this ad shows how useful a Google Assistant could have been in various prominent narratives. It’s a lot of fun, parodying these movies so elegantly you could believe they’re deleted scenes.

With that said, maybe don’t buy a Google Assistant. Google, after all, isn’t the best company to trust with your privacy, and sometimes they put microphones in things without telling anyone. That doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy a good pastiche, though. And this is a good one indeed.

