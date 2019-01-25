Image: Netflix, Ashley Witter (Marvel Comics), Photo: 20th Century Fox

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the GLAAD Media awards, celebrating the representation of LGBTQ+ people and stories across film, TV, comics, journalism, and more—and this year’s nominees reveal a few interesting firsts.



Today GLAAD revealed the full list of nominees for this year’s awards, set to be held across two events in Los Angeles (Thursday, March 28) and New York (Saturday, May 4)—and genre content is making waves across a variety of categories, including Deadpool 2 for Outstanding Film - Wide Release, the first time a superhero movie has been nominated in the category (but not the first comic book movie, with V for Vendetta and Scott Pilgrim receiving nods in the past).

In another first for the GLAAD Awards, video games received their own category, with everything from blockbuster titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey—awkwardly timed, given the current controversy about LGBTQ representation in its latest DLC—to MMOs like The Elder Scrolls Online and Guild Wars 2 getting highlighted.

Elsewhere animated series Adventure Time, Steven Universe, and She-Ra got nods in the family and kids programming category, and the CW’s Black Lightning joined the regularly featured Supergirl for the first time as nominees for outstanding Drama series. And then comics, now a stalwart of the awards show, features offerings from publishers big and small, with Marvel, DC, Black Mask, Boom Studios, and Abstract picking up nods—including Star Wars: Doctor Aphra for Marvel, a welcome nod for a galaxy far, far away that still has a long way to go with introducing more visible LGBTQ characters.

Check out a few of the categories of nominees below—or you can head on over to GLAAD to see the complete listing.

Outstanding Film – Wide Release Blockers (Universal) Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros.) Deadpool 2 (20th Century Fox) The Girl in the Spider’s Web (Sony Pictures) Love, Simon (20th Century Fox) Outstanding Drama Series Billions (Showtime) Black Lightning (The CW) Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) Instinct (CBS) Pose (FX) Shadowhunters (Freeform) Star (Fox) Supergirl (The CW) Wynonna Earp (Syfy) Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series American Horror Story: Apocalypse (FX) A Very English Scandal (Amazon Prime) The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX) Life-Size 2 (Freeform) Sense8 (Netflix) Outstanding Kids & Family Programming Adventure Time (Cartoon Network) Andi Mack (The Disney Channel) Anne with an E (Netflix) She-Ra (Netflix) Steven Universe (Cartoon Network) Outstanding Comic Book Batwoman, written by Marguerite Bennett, K. Perkins, Scott Godlewski, Fernando Blanco, John Rauch, Deron Bennett (DC Comics) Bingo Love, written by Tee Franklin, Jenn St-onge, Joy San, Cardinal Rae (Image Comics) Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, written by Mark Russell, Mike Feehan, Mark Morales, Sean Parsons, José Marzan Jr., Paul Mounts, Dave Sharpe (DC Comics) Fence, written by C.S. Pacat, Johanna the Mad, Joana LaFuente, Jim Campbell (BOOM! Studios) Iceman, written by Sina Grace, Robert Gill, Nathan Stockman, Ed Tadeo, Rachelle Rosenberg, Federico Blee, Joe Sabino (Marvel Comics) Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass, written by Lilah Sturges, Polterink, Jim Campbell (BOOM! Studios) Oh S#!t It’s Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio, Eva Cabrera, Claudia Aguirre, Zakk Saam (Black Mask Comics) Runaways, written by Rainbow Rowell, Kris Anka, David Lafuente, Takeshi Miyazawa, Matthew Wilson, Triona Tree Farrell, Jim Campbell, Michael Garland, Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics) Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Kieron Gillen, Simon Spurrier, Emilio Laiso, Kev Walker, Marc Deering, Rachelle Rosenberg, Java Tartaglia, Joe Caramagna, Travis Lanham (Marvel Comics) Strangers in Paradise XXV, written by Terry Moore (Abstract Studio) Outstanding Video Game Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey (Ubisoft) The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset (Bethesda Softworks) Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire (ArenaNet) Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Versus Evil) The Sims Mobile (Electronic Arts)

UPDATE 12.40PM EST: The list of nominees for Outstanding Comic Book has now been updated to include the full creative teams of each title, as per GLAAD’s website.

