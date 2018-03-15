Screenshot: Deadpool 2 (Fox)

Netflix’s Sabrina show has found its Harvey. Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele’s next movie finds a home at Netflix. Venom adds another mysterious character. Plus, new teases for the return of The Handmaid’s Tale, Kit Harington on the Game of Thrones spinoffs, and a look at The X-Files’ season finale. The spoilers are out there!



Deadpool 2

Collider reports the recent reshoots on Deadpool have added more scenes with Cable and Domino, in response to allegedly otherwise-positive test screenings of the film.

Venom

Deadline reports Sope Aluko has joined the cast of Sony’s Venom in a currently undisclosed role.

Wendell & Wild

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are teaming with Henry Selick and Netflix for a stop-motion animated feature about two scheming, demon brothers. MTV reports the demonic brethren will be dogged by a monster-hunting nun named Sister Holly and her two acolytes, a pair of goth kids named Kat and Raoul.

Flashpoint

Omega Underground reports the Flash movie plans to film in Vancouver. Maybe he’ll bump into his TV counterpart along the way?

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Making Star Wars has a few new international posters from the film (that will hopefully be less controversial than the last ones).

Pacific Rim Uprising

A battered Gipsy Avenger surveys the ruins of a city in the latest Japanese poster for the film. [Anime Mojo]

Isle of Dogs

The cast discusses their corresponding dogs, Creature Comforts-style.

Game of Thrones Spinoffs

Speaking to Italian GQ (via Heroic Hollywood), Kit Harington says it’s unlikely he’ll be involved with whatever HBO has planned for Westerosi adventures beyond Game of Thrones:

I think there’s going to be spin-offs, but I’m not going to be involved in any of it. The great thing about Thrones for HBO is that you can sell it in a totally different way. You could set it 300 years earlier and save a load of money because we [the cast] are very expensive now.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Ross Lynch has been cast as the always charming Harvey Kinkle, “the son of a coal miner, a dreamboat and a dreamer, completely unaware of the dark forces conspiring to keep him and Sabrina apart.” [Variety]

Gotham

The Riddler meets his match in Lee Tompkins when the Prince of Puzzles hosts his own game show in the synopsis for April 5th’s, “Mandatory Brunch Meeting.”

Gordon and Bullock try to stay one step ahead as Jerome (guest star Cameron Monaghan) zeros in on his next target. Meanwhile, Nygma hosts a riddle game show in the Narrows and faces his toughest challenger in Lee Thompkins, and Penguin goes to see Butch with a proposal in the all-new A Dark Knight: Mandatory Brunch Meeting.



Once Upon a Time

The series finale is titled, “Leaving Storybrooke,” according to Adam Horowitz on Twitter.

Advertisement





The Handmaid’s Tale

Coming Soon has our first look at Alexis Bledel in the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Meanwhile, Spoiler TV has the synopses for the first two episodes:

S2 E201 ‘June’ Offred reckons with the consequences of a dangerous decision while haunted by memories from her past and the violent beginnings of Gilead. S2 E202 ‘Unwomen’ Offred adjusts to a new way of life. The arrival of an unexpected person disrupts the Colonies. A family is torn apart by the rise of Gilead.

Siren

Burt Bacharach scores the latest trailer for Freeform’s killer mermaid series, Siren.

The X-Files

The X-Files may not come back alive in the trailer for the season (and possibly series, given Gillian Anderson’s exit) finale, “My Struggle IV.”

