My favorite gag in the Deadpool movies is that he just really, really enjoys The Golden Girls. And who can blame him? It’s a charming, wholesome show.

Maybe that’s why I’m so beguiled by this most recent Deadpool 2 promo, wherein, as a “thank you” to fans for the film’s warm reception, the movie is re-framed as, well, golden.

Things I learned from this video: that superhero movies and goofy friendship sitcoms are a great mix. That way more genre movies need theme songs. Also, what Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s real name is. Ellie, huh? Who knew?

Check it out below. If you threw a party... and invited everyone you knew...



