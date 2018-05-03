Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Celine Dion VEVO (YouTube)

Holy shit, Deadpool. Every time I think I’m done, you pull me back in. With goddamn Celine Dion this time? The legendary artist has released her first English single in two years... and yes, it’s about Deadpool 2.

The music video for “Ashes” debuted this morning on Good Morning America, complete with a sexy dancing Deadpool and Dion’s signature “up to 11" pipes. I’ve been spending most of the morning making GIFs of this video, because my joy has reached “I’m not working on anything else”-level proportions.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Celine Dion VEVO (YouTube)

Honestly, there’s not much else to say. Just watch the damn thing. Actually, I’ve got one more detail—the song is surprisingly good! It’ll be in my head for most of the day, I guarantee it.



Deadpool 2 comes out May 18.