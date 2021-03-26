DC's Static Shock Movie Just Got Another Jolt Forward

Static Shock, seen here in animated form, just got a film writer. Image : Warner Bros.

Fresh off Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the trailer for The Suicide Squad, DC continues to keep its momentum. Randy McKinnon has been hired to write the script for Static Shock, which will be produced by Michael B. Jordan.

McKinnon recently wrote the Disney+ sports drama Safety, which was directed by Reginald Hudlin, who is also a producer on Static Shock. News about the film was originally mentioned at last year’s DC Fandome, along with the relaunch of the DC line Milestone. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news.



“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan in a statement a few months later. “Outlier Society [His production company] is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.”

Static debuted in 1993 and was later revived as the star of his own animated show, Static Shock, in 2000. The show ran four seasons. Both followed Virgil Hawkins, a high school student who gains the power of electricity, who is set to make a return at the vanguard of DC’s relaunched Milestone imprint. There’s no word on a timeline for the film but, if the writer has just been hired, it’s safe to say we’re talking years.

