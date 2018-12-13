Image: DC Comics

Mark Hamill talks Star Wars: Episode IX secrecy. Birds of Prey casts an intriguing ally for Renee Montoya. Black Mirror adds a surprising guest star. Supernatural celebrates three hundred episodes with the return of a familiar face. Plus, what’s to come on the DC/CW shows, and new clips from Into the Spider-Verse and Aquaman. Spoilers get!



Birds of Prey

The Wrap reports comedian Ali Wong has joined the cast as “an associate of Renee Montoya in Gotham law enforcement,” while actor Robert Catrini has signed on to play a currently undisclosed role.

Star Wars: Episode IX

Mark Hamill compared the secrecy surrounding the script to “working for some secret deep state government organization” in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

I still have to go over and do [Episode IX]. Most of the parts I have coming up beside Star Wars are voiceover — there’s one big one, very high profile, I can’t announce now, that I’m really excited about. You know how it is these days, every time you sign NDAs. I remember back when I read the first Star Wars [script], I was like, ‘Wow, that’s the goofiest thing I’ve ever read.’ I gave it to my best friend to read, and I said, ‘What do you think of it?’ He said, ‘It’s really wild, it’s crazy, can I give it to Meredith?’ ‘Sure, go ahead.’ It went around to all my friends. Of course back then nobody cared. Nowadays it’s like working for some secret deep state government organization, like being in the CIA. They’re going to send rewrites over to Prague on this dark red paper that gives you a headache to read.

The Batman

The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez reports Matt Reeves’ Batman script is due “before the end of the year”.

Cats

Coming Soon reports production has begun on Tom Hooper’s film adaptation of the musical, Cats.

Sonic the Hedgehog

A creepy new poster (via /Film) showcases Sonic’s chillingly well-toned legs.

Aquaman

Queen Atlanna takes on a room full of Atlantean foot soldiers in the latest clip.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The final clip from Into the Spider-Verse invites you to step inside Aunt May’s secret backyard shack.

Bumblebee

Bumblebee continues his education in an extended clip.

Stargirl

Variety reports Community’s Joel McHale has signed on to play the Sylvester Pemberton incarnation of Starman.

Swamp Thing

Meanwhile, THR reports Sharknado’s Ian Zeiring has joined the cast of Swamp Thing as Daniel “Blue Devil” Cassidy, a stuntman turned movie star who “became semi-famous after playing the demonic Blue Devil. But now, eight years later, Cassidy finds himself living out his days in frustration, pining for his former fame while on a collision course with destiny.”

The Twilight Zone

Steven Yeun will appear in an episode of the new Twilight Zone titled, “The Traveller.” Yeun will play the episode’s titular character, which “follows two cops and a mysterious traveler.” [Collider]

Black Mirror

THR also has word Miley Cyrus appears in an episode of Black Mirror’s fifth season.

Supernatural

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been confirmed to reprise his role as John Winchester in “Lebanon,” the 300th(!) episode of Supernatural. [TV Guide]

Cowboy Bebop

That Hashtag Show has what it alleges to be a cast breakdown for Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop reboot.

Spike Spiegel An Asian (or partially Asian) man in his mid 20’s to mid 30’s and must have athletic ability. Spike is the young and handsome male lead with a body like Bruce Lee. His carefree demeanor hides a seriously dangerous individual. Spike is prone to shoot first and improvise, unlike his more serious partner Jet, but he gets the job done. Spike tries to hide his sensitive side but is a sucker for a damsel in distress and is haunted by his past Faye Valentine An Asian (or mixed heritage) woman in her early 20’s to mid 30’s and must have athletic ability. Faye is the female lead of the show. She is an attractive bounty hunter with a sharp tongue. She’s a survivor who will con anyone to get what she wants. Faye has no memory of her early life, including family or friends. So, even though she’ll never admit it, she likes working with the other members of the Bebop crew. Jet Black An African American (or partial African American) man in his mid 30’s to early 50’s. An ex-cop, Jet looks intimidating but is a softy at heart. He became fed up with the corrupt system, but he still catches criminals as a bounty hunter. While Jet believes in the law, he will always back up a friend. Occasionally, he will even relax and have fun. Radical Ed 14-year-old girl, must have athletic ability and short stature. Ed is a 14-year-old computer genius and expert hacker whose talents are indispensable. She is extremely energetic with a child-like wonder and is eccentric, bordering on the bizarre. Vicious A man in his mid 20’s to mid 30’s of any ethnicity, with pale skin and white hair. Vicious is the merciless leader of the criminal organization known as the Syndicate. He will kill anyone who gets in the way of his business without a second thought. Julia A woman in her mid 20’s to mid 30’s of any ethnicity. Julia is a sophisticated blonde damsel in distress that has a mysterious connection to Spike. She appears to him in visions and whispers to him about his past. The real Julia is the girlfriend of the merciless Syndicate leader Vicious.

Arrow

Meet the new Green Arrow in the trailer for “Shattered Lives,” Arrow’s return episode airing January 21st.

Supergirl

Kara becomes paranoid in the trailer for “Suspicious Minds,” Supergirl’s return episode airing January 20th.

The Flash

Thawne monologues in the trailer for The Flash’s return episode, “The Flash & The Furious.”

Black Lightning

And rounding out the CW/DC teases, Black Lightning moves to Mondays in the trailer for “The Book of Rebellion: Chapter Three.”

The Predator Holiday Special

Finally, The Predator takes on Santa’s reindeer in the trailer for an officially licensed short film set to air December 19th on Comedy Central (during Bojack Horseman).

