DC's New Raised by Wolves Comic Gives More Context to Its Religious War

Marcus running away from Mother. Image : HBO Max

In HBO Max’s Raised by Wolves, humanity’s last real hope for survival lies in the existence of a group of children who are all being cared for by Mother and Father, a pair of androids programmed to be influential nurturers by the same humans whose ideological differences ultimately led to the Earth’s destruction.



Advertisement

Though Mother and Father are initially presented as being key pieces of humanity’s survival, Raised by Wolves’ human adults all believe they have reason to be suspicious of the androids, which is what ends up kicking the series’ drama into motion. Much as the story—created by Aaron Guzikowski—has illustrated a devastating picture of humanity’s past simply through the strangeness of the present, there’s much about what came before that’s yet to be properly explained. That’s about to change thanks to a new comic book DC’s publishing with HBO.

Advertisement

In a move that smacks of much more effective brand synergy than its previous foray into HBO Max-branded comics, the streaming service is putting out the clunkily-named HBO Max/Raised by Wolves #1 written by Guzikowski with art by Meghan Hetrick and colorist Nick Filardi, and letters by Marshall Dillon. The free, eight -page mini comic will delve into the events leading up to the series’ first season and be followed up with a subsequent story that will connect Raised by Wolves’ first season (which isn’t over yet) with the next.

The cover of Raised by Wolves #1 Image : Nick Filardi, Meghan Hetrick, HBO Max

The comic’s cover suggests we’ll get to see more of the war between the atheists and the massacre the Mithraic believers brought upon them by way of the Necromancers. Expect blood. Lots of blood.

You can find out for yourself, Raised by Wolves #1 is now available to download most everywhere you currently buy digital comics.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.