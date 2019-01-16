Image: Nick Derington (DC Comics)

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Danny Glover has joined the Jumanji sequel. John Boyega offers a cryptic peek from his time on the Star Wars: Episode IX set. Mads Mikkelsen says Bryan Fuller is still trying to find a new home for Hannibal. Plus, new footage from The Lego Movie 2, and what’s to come when Supernatural returns. Spoil-seid Is!



Advertisement

New Gods

Ask the nearest Mother Box to get you some pinches of salt to take this with, but We Got This Covered alleges that Ava DuVernay’s New Gods movie will primarily focus on Mister Miracle and Big Barda—the son of New Genesis’ Highfather, traded to be raised as Darkseid’s son as part of a peace treaty, and a powerful member of the Apokoliptian Female Furies—as they fall in love and attempt to flee their lives in the fourth world to find a home on Earth.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2

Deadline reports Danny Glover has joined the cast Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2/Jumanji 3 in a currently undisclosed role.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Episode IX

John Boyega shared an ominous new photo of his bloodied, dirtied hands on Instagram. Ain’t nothin’ clean about wars in the stars!

Advertisement

Birds of Prey, Or the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Cassandra Cain actress Ella Jay Basco confirmed principal photography has begun on the Birds of Prey movie in a since-deleted Tweet. [Screen Rant]

Advertisement

Just Dance

According to Deadline, Screen Gems has purchased the film rights to Ubisoft’s popular rhythm game, Just Dance. Hopefully it’s just as bonkers as the Dance Dance Revolution film that’s in the works.

Advertisement

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

A new motion poster confirms the third John Wick movie is indeed subtitled, “Parabellum.”

Advertisement

To tide you over, eleven seconds of new footage has also been released ahead of the trailer dropping tomorrow.

High Life

Bloody-Disgusting also has a poster for Claire Denis’ High Life, which concerns a ship of criminals forced to undergo secret sex experiments while orbiting a black hole (!), ahead of today’s trailer.

Advertisement

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Batman marries a unicorn-alien-queen, Unikitty is eaten by Duplos and Chris Pratt continues to lampoon his movie career in three new TV spots.

Alita: Battle Angel

James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez bond over Alita: Battle Angel in a new featurette.





Among the Shadows

Meanwhile, a bluescreened Lindsay Lohan hires a WEREWOLF DETECTIVE in the first trailer for Among the Shadows.

Agents of SHIELD

Revenge of the Fans reports Anthony Michael Hall has joined the cast of season six in another currently undisclosed role.

Advertisement

Charmed

According to Variety, Scott Porter and Jimmy Tato have been cast in an upcoming episode as a “good guy” angel named Levi, and a “bad boy” angel named Gideon, respectively.

Advertisement

Hannibal

In a recent interview with Bloody-Disgusting, Mads Mikkelsen revealed Bryan Fuller is still actively seeking a new home for Hannibal.

I think there’s always new hope. I haven’t heard anything specific. I know [show creator] Bryan [Fuller] is still working on some ideas where we can find a new home for this. I also have a strong feeling that everybody who was involved in it would gladly pick up the glove again if that happens. I don’t know where they looked. That is above my paycheck, but I know they’ve been talking to different studios.

Advertisement

Mikkelson also stated Fuller is hoping to secure the film rights to Silence of the Lambs.

I know that [Fuller] was working to get the rights to Silence of the Lambs so he could get in there and use some of those characters for his own universe. I have a hunch that might be where we’re going.

Project Blue Book

Spoiler TV has a promo and synopsis for episode three, “The Lubbock Lights.”

Hynek and Quinn are brought in to investigate when the citizens of Lubbock, Texas, witness a mysterious V-shaped craft in the night sky.

Advertisement

Supernatural

Finally, “even God can die” in the trailer for season fourteen’s midseason premiere.





Banner art by Jim Cooke.