If you thought the Legends had screwed up time before, well now they’ve really gone and done it. The first trailer for the fourth season of The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow has arrived via Comic-Con, and John Constantine (Matt Ryan) is here to help our favorite not-losers take on the magic kingdom.



In addition to Ryan, it was announced that Tom Wilson (Back to the Future) is joining the cast this season. He’ll be playing Hank Heywood, Nate’s father and another military member of the Heywood clan who, in the comics, also took on the Commander Steel moniker. Ramona Young (Z Nation) will be another new series regular named Alaska Yu. She’s described vaguely in a press release:



A typical twentysomething easily swept up by romantic notions and fantasy novels, she’s something of an expert in the world of the magical creatures that the Legends encounter in season four. In the company of the Legends, she soon learns to get her head out of the clouds to become a kickass superhero.

Season four will see the return of Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), Nate Heywood (Nick Zano), Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe), and Amaya Jiwe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), along with the return of Sara’s main squeeze Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan), and Daddy Darhk’s daughter Nora (Courtney Ford). Sadly, Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) announced that he’s leaving the series, but the door’s open for him to come back to the Waverider in the future.

The trailer that debuted at the Legends’ Comic-Con panel today is more wacky and fun than ever. The demonic saga takes place right after the cataclysmic events of season three when the Legends used the power of the Care Bear Stare to defeat Mallus once and for all. Unfortunately, by doing so, they weakened the barrier between worlds, and history is now infested with “Fugitives,” magical creatures and demons from myths, fairy tales, and stories. These include dragons, unicorns, and... Jimi Hendrix. It’s up to the Legends and new member Constantine to find the magical fugitives and put them back where they belong. But don’t worry, they’ll still be hanging out with some real-life historical figures—for example, this season will feature at least one episode with Paul Revere.

This season sounds very familiar to the third one, which dealt with anachronisms leaving real historical figures stranded in different times. In some ways, it kind of seems repetitive. But, the added magical plotline adds an element that will be fun to explore, and I’m excited to see Constantine getting his well-deserved chance to shine. Plus, it’s freaking Legends of Tomorrow. These guys hugged a demon to death! I fully believe this show can do no wrong.

Legends of Tomorrow launches season four on October 22.