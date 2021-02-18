DC's Black Adam May Have Found Its Villain

Black Adam, presumably mad at something. Image : Warner Bros.

Paddington 3 is real, happening, and our friend. Get a look at HBO Max’s animated Aquaman spinoff. The Riverdale gang goes on the hunt for Mothman. Go behind the scenes on the new Tom & Jerry movie. Plus, new clips from Chaos Walking, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Fear the Walking Dead. Spoilers now!



Black Adam

THR reports Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin, The Old Guard) has joined the cast of Black Adam in a currently undisclosed role. Meanwhile, The Wrap adds that specifically, Kenzari will play the primary antagonist of the film.

Mr. Thisforthat

Deadline reports Alexandre Aja will produce a feature adaptation of Thomas Mendolia‘s short horror movie, Mr. Thisforthat. Mendolia will return to direct the feature from a script by Michael Karr following “a girl from a broken home” who “is visited in her closet by a mysterious creature, Mr. Thisforthat, who promises her anything she wants—at an irreversible price.”

Paddington 3

Variety reports Paddington 3 is now officially in development. It’s currently unclear if Paul King—who previously stated he would not return for a third film in the series —is returning to direct.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been rated PG-13 for “supernatural action and some suggestive references.” [Film Ratings]

Chaos Walking

Daisy Ridley rides a motorbike in a new clip from Chaos Walking.

Raya and the Last Dragon

A new TV spot leans into Raya and the Last Dragon’s action sequences.

Tom & Jerry

Chloe Grave Moretz describes the live-action Tom & Jerry movie as “decadent to watch” in a new featurette.

The Toll

A rideshare driver and her customer find themselves at the mercy of a supernatural being known as the “Toll Man” in the trailer for The Toll, coming to VOD March 26.

Prince Wawa

Deadline reports Fox has ordered scripts for Prince Wawa, an animated series from comedians Tim Baltz and Lily Sullivan to be executive produced by Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg. The animated half-hour comedy centers around “a naive merman prince, voiced by Baltz, who juggles life between the ocean, the only home he’s ever known, and his new life on land with his human mother in the breathtaking metropolis of Tampa, Florida.”

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Coincidentally, we also have our first look at the upcoming Aquaman animated series at HBO Max.

Clarice

A suspect dies in custody in the synopsis for “You Can’t Rule Me, ” the March 4 episode of Clarice.

Following the assassination of a suspect, Clarice and VICAP are investigated by Krendler’s rival at the Bureau, SA Anthony Herman (David Hewlett). When Ardelia is recruited to assist him, it causes friction between the two friends, on CLARICE, Thursday, March 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Riverdale

Jughead investigates the Mothman in the trailer for next week’s episode of Riverdale.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

A new TV spot for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier confirms its TV-14 rating.

Fear the Walking Dead

Finally, John Glover argues zombies are destined to inherit the Earth in a new trailer for the second half of Fear the Walking Dead’s sixth season.

Banner art by Jim Cook