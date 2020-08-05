DC Weaponizes John Williams' Superman Theme to Hype Its FanDome Event

STAY BACK, SHADOW CON-GOERS! Gif : Warner Bros.

How do you advertise a virtual convention that people can’t actually attend outside of clicking a link in their browsers? Well, for DC Entertainment, it apparently involves an oddly haunting deployment of classic John Williams music and some incredibly creepy CG people.



DC skipped San Diego Comic-Con’s virtual event last month to focus on the upcoming “FanDome”, a 24-hour spectacle celebrating all things Detective Comics Comics. The event is expected to bring some major news from WB, including our next look at Wonder Woman 1984, and our first extended peek at Zack Snyder’s unprecedented overhaul of Justice League set to air on HBO Max next year (outside of that recent black suit tease he gave us at “Justice Con”).

It’s also set to cover all kinds of DC output, from its movies and original TV series like Harley Quinn and Doom Patrol, to the Arrowverse universe of shows, DC video games (hopefully that long-rumored Court of Owls game will get shown off!), and, of course, comic books. To celebrate, the publisher released a new trailer that’s an, uh, interesting way to tease a virtual convention.

We’re sure we’ll hear some exciting things out of it when all said and done but that doesn’t stop this trailer from being... weird as hell. We get it, at this point, we’re in those Uncertain Times everyone loves noting as the elephant in the room. Even then it’s so bizarre to see this teased, not with footage of these DC shows and movies we’re going to hear about, but a darkly lit, fake convention hall where shades of human beings are slowly milling about .

It’s a bleak reminder that in-person events feel so far off, and no amount of the triumphant Superman: The Movie soundtrack can help alleviate that fact. You can join the Shadow Beings milling around DC’s digital dome when DC FanDome kicks off at 10 a.m. P acific on Saturday, August 22.

