There won’t be a new Pixar short in front of Toy Story 4. Peter Parker suits up a whole bunch in new Far From Home footage. Child’s Play’s weirdly hostile poster campaign reaches its inevitable conclusion. Jessica Parker Kennedy discusses the odds of her Flash return. Plus, what’s to come on Fear the Walking Dead. Spoilers now!



Bond 25



Daniel Craig will resume filming next week after recovering from a recent ankle injury.

Toy Story 4

Slate reports Toy Story 4 will be the first Pixar film since the original Toy Story to not have a preceding short.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Writer Ed Solomon shared a new behind-the-scenes look at Bill and Ted’s daughters on Twitter.

And Alex Winter is excited to start filming.

Joker

Director Todd Philips also shared this behind-the-scenes photo of Joaquin Phoenix applying his Joker makeup.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man wears all four of his suits in the latest Far From Home TV spot.

Child’s Play

Chucky’s violent reign over the cast of Toy Story reaches a crescendo with this tremendously gory claymation short from Lee Hardcastle.

You can also listen to Bear McCreary’s toy instrument theme from the new Child’s Play. Stick to the end to hear a lullaby from Mark Hamill.

Lovecraft Country



According to Deadline, Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road) will replace Elizabeth Debicki in the role of Christina Braithwhite in HBO‘s adaptation of Lovecraft Country.

Titans

Drew Van Acker (Pretty Little Liars) has joined the cast of Titans as Aquaman’s sidekick, Aqualad.

The Flash

Jessica Parker Kennedy told Collider she is open to Nora making a return, because comic books:

With comic book characters, anything could happen. She’s gone for now, but I think that there’s always a way to bring somebody back, on a show like that, and I definitely would be happy to do something like that. But yeah, as far as I know, she’s gone, for the moment.

The Chronicles of Narnia

Coco co-writer Matthew Aldrich has been brought onboard to “oversee” the development of Netflix’s various Chronicles of Narnia projects.

Siren

Mermaid mating season goes poorly in Spoiler TV’s synopses for episodes thirteen, fourteen and fifteen of Siren’s second season.

07/11/2019 “The Outpost” Mermaid mating season has begun, with Ryn knowing she will need to go back to the sea to help her colony. The hybrids convince one of the mermaids to come with them to a remote location, leading Helen and Ben on a hunt to find them. A journalist turns to Xander for help putting the pieces together of the night of the oil rig disaster, but Xander is torn on where his loyalties lie and what helping him could mean for his future.

07/18/2019 “The Last Mermaid” Mating season turned out to be less successful than everyone had hoped, leading them to question the possibility of the mermaids procreating on land. Ryn brings a new mate ashore for the good of the colony, but it raises emotional questions for Ben and Maddie.

07/25/2019 “Sacrifice” Ben and Xander are left dealing with a shocking discovery about Chris and his connection to the military. Meanwhile, Helen and Maddie reluctantly seek help from the hybrids as the threat of extinction looms over the mermaids. Ryn encounters the journalist who continues to chase his theories on mermaids to increasingly desperate ends.



Krypton



Doomsday debuts in a clip from this week’s episode of Krypton.

Fear the Walking Dead

Charlie snoops around Salazar’s warehouse in a clip from “Skidmark,” next week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

Descendants 3

Hades causes chaos in the latest trailer for third Descendants movie.

Young Justice: Outsiders

Finally, DC Universe has released a new trailer for the second half of Young Justice: Outsiders.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.