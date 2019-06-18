Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty)

While DC Universe has shown that it can execute live-action adaptations of DC’s comics well, we’re still a few months out from the premiere of Harley Quinn, the platform’s first original animated series. And as it turns out, Harley will have someone else from Batman’s rogues’ gallery joining her.

The series is set to follow its titular antiheroine (or villain, depending on the story) as she runs amok through Gotham City trying to make a name for herself now that she’s free from the Joker. While further details about Harley Quinn’s plot are still thin, the latest bit of casting news for the show is rather interesting.

BlackFilm.com reports that during a panel last week at the American Black Film Festival, Lathan reflected on the long arc of her career, how the media landscape is becoming a more inclusive space, and about new projects she’s working on. She also announced she’s set to voice Harley Quinn’s Catwoman. io9 reached out to her representatives for more information and will update should we hear back.

Lathan has previous voiceover experience working on The Cleveland Show, but you may remember her playing Vanessa in the first Blade film. Most recently she played a role in Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone.

Lathan joins Kaley Cuoco (who’ll be voicing Harley), Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Rahul Kohli (Scarecrow), Diedrich Bader (Batman), and a slew of other voice talent. We’ll be able to hear them all in action when Harley Quinn drops in October.

