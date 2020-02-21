We come from the future
DC Universe's Harley Quinn Series Is Coming Back for Season 2 Very Soon

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Harley Quinn stepping out on the town.
Image: DC Universe

Between the first season of DC Universe’s animated Harley Quinn series and her appearance in Birds of Prey, Harleen Quinzel’s been having quite the year in the spotlight, and Warner Bros. has a plan to keep the momentum going.

Though the first season of Harley Quinn is only coming to a close literally today, DC Universe has announced that a 13-episode second season will begin streaming on April 3, according to Decider. The series’ first season saw Harley breaking up with and beating the crap out of the Joker, before setting off on a mission to form a dangerous criminal crew of her own in hopes of gaining membership to the exclusive Legion of Doom. We quite enjoyed it.

Where Birds of Prey focused a bit more on Harley’s antiheroic tendencies, Harley Quinn toed the line between her straight-up psychopathic villainy and the parts of her that simply want the public recognition and respect she deserves from her fellow Gothamites. Harley Quinn’s first season solidly established its titular character as a force to be reckoned with who’s going to be a pain in everyone’s ass for the foreseeable future, and so it isn’t surprising that DC Universe’s already raring to continue the series.

Just what’s in store for Harley next, though, is a mystery until Harley Quinnstarring Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Jason Alexander, Diedrich Bader, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, J. B. Smoove, and Alan Tudyk—returns on April 3.

