Following their creepy debut on Titans, DC Universe’s Doom Patrol are the next squad of offbeat heroes coming to the streaming platform in a new series. Up until now, we’d yet to see the entire team together (the new Cyborg was notably missing). As we head into the holiday weekend, though, the Doom Family wanted to extend its warmest wishes.



What this newest Doom Patrol lacks in way of details about the series itself, it more than makes up for in its sheer weirdness and the fact that it gives us our first looks at Jovian Wade as Cyborg and Dianne Guerrero as Crazy Jane. It’s going to be interesting to see how Doom Patrol handles an A-lister like Cyborg who’s already made his live-action debut in Justice League. The show might not be working with a big studio budget, but it’s got an opportunity to really give Cyborg the space to shine in a way that DC’s films have yet to do in a significant way.

And here are some new promotional images to add to the hype.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Doom Patrol begins streaming on February 15, 2019.

