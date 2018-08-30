Image: DC Entertainment

DC Entertainment’s grand plans to enter the streaming service world have looked pretty bold so far, and now it won’t be long before fans in the U.S. will get to try them out. But weirdly enough, DC Universe won’t actually launch with one of its biggest hooks so far: its new Teen Titans show.



DC has now officially confirmed—through a livestream of its first “DC Daily” news show, which will also air on the streaming service—that DC Universe will officially launch on (sigh) Batman Day, the company’s faux holiday dedicated to the Dark Knight, in the U.S.

That means access to a bevy comics on demand (around 2500 in total at launch), streams of beloved shows like Batman: The Animated Series and Young Justice, and even an exclusive store where you can buy some pretty nifty animated Justice League action figures, will all be available starting from September 15, for a $8 monthly cost (or $75 for a whole year). But what won’t be is the actual new content exclusive to the service.

While we already knew the third season of Young Justice—which dropped a new clip featuring Nightwing and Oracle during the announcement (which you can see below)—wouldn’t be hitting DC Universe until next year, it’s kind of a surprise that Titans won’t actually be available from day one.

But the good news it won’t be too long for your DC Universe sub to pay off, if you’re specifically interested in hearing Dick Grayson say “Fuck Batman”: after a premiere at New York Comic Con on October 2, the 12-episode first season of Titans will come to DC Universe October 12, releasing episodes weekly.

Given that Warner Bros. wants DC Universe to become a hub for its fans as much as it is a Netflix-esque streaming competitor, it makes sense to launch it and start building that community, even if it’s without the big draw of a splashy live-action series on day one. But it still is a little weird fans will have to wait almost a month to see their subscription really start to pay off.