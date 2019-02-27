Image: DC Comics

We already knew DC Universe’s Titans was getting a second season. And, if you watched the entire finale episode of season one, you already had a very good idea of at least one new character joining the ensemble. Now, it’s confirmed, with a casting announcement for Superboy.



Newcomer Joshua Orpin, whose credits are mostly shorts and TV in his native Australia, will be coming aboard to play Conner Kent, who is described in DC’s official announcement as “the angsty teenager of steel searching for purpose and the truth about his past. While looking for answers, he crashes into the world of the Titans where he finds an unlikely home and surrogate family as well as revelations that carry more complications than he ever bargained for.”

Advertisement

Connor Kent, the second Superboy following Superman’s use of the title in his youth, made his first appearance in DC Comics’ The Adventures of Superman #500 by Jerry Ordway, Tom Grummett, and Doug Hazlewood where he’s introduced as a metahuman clone of Superman engineered by Project Cadmus.

The existence of other A-list heroes within Titans’ larger universe was already confirmed earlier in the first season, but the show moving to incorporate Superboy and Cadmus into its plot means that it’s definitely not going to shy away from some of the Titans’ meatier comics lore.

Titans fans will recall that Superboy’s appearance at the verrrry end of the first season (in a scene in which his face wasn’t shown) also featured Krypto, a.k.a. Superdog, who will also be part of Titans season two. There’s no word yet on when the show will be returning to DC Universe.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.