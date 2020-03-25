DC Kids Camp Wants to Inspire Young Readers to Become Creators

Ty Phan discovering that he’s been chosen to become a Green Lantern. Image : Andie Tong ( DC Comics )

With more and more schools across the world mandating that students of all ages stay home amid the ongoing covid-19 epidemic, many parents are finding themselves having to find activities to occupy their children’s time. With that in mind, DC Comics has just launched DC Kids Camp, a series of fun courses to inspire them to create things while at home.

Beginning today, DC Kids’ social channels on Twitter and Instagram will begin pumping out interactive videos featuring a number of the publisher’s middle-grade creators, like Minh Lê (Green Lantern: Legacy), Gene Luen Yang (Superman Smashes the Klan), Brittney Williams (Lois Lane and the Friendship Challenge), and Kirk Scroggs (The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid), all focused on teaching kids new creative skills.

Advertisement

Each video will guide viewers through a different artistic process like making Green Lantern power rings, folding Superman origami, and creating one’s own superhero.

Walmart's Got the Deals to Help You Recline, Rewind, and Relax on... Read on The Inventory

In addition to the creator-driven videos, DC Kids Camp will also provide readers with access to previews of upcoming DC content, coloring pages, and activity sheets. As the comics industry itself is forced to grapple with the economic impact caused by the outbreak, things like this are an excellent way of keeping a connection to the public alive— a nd potentially inspiring the next generation of creators to pursue the arts in some capacity.

New DC Kids Camp videos are set to be released between Monday-Friday at 10:00 a.m. PST.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.