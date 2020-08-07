DC FanDome Will Feature Stars From The Batman, Flash, Black Adam, and More

Some of these people will be at DC FanDome. Their characters will definitely be there in one way or another. Image : Warner Bros.

With San Diego Comic-Con being mostly a bust and Star Wars Celebration canceled, fans hoping for a weekend of fun geek news turn their heads to Warner Bros. On August 22, it’s hosting DC FanDome, a 24-hour online event that promises to be as close to a Hall H experience as one can get.

Today, Warner Bros revealed some additional details about the event, the biggest news of which is a hefty list of names who’ll be attending in one way or another. Looking at who’s attending, you get a pretty good idea about what projects we’re going to learn more about. That list includes Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves from The Batman, Ezra Miller and Andy Muschetti from The Flash, Dwayne Johnson from Black Adam, Zachary Levi and David F. Sandberg from Shazam 2, James Gunn, Margot Robbie, and everyone from The Suicide Squad, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Patty Jenkins from Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder from, well, “The Snyder Cut,” and James Wan from Aquaman 2.

And that’s just the movies. From the TV side, there’s Titans’ Brenton Thwaites, the Flash himself, Grant Gustin as well as Candice Patton, Doom Patrol’s Abigail Shapiro, April Bowlby, and Diane Guerrero, Harley Quinn’s Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell, Legends of Tomorrow’s Caity Lotz, the list goes on and on.

Thankfully, WB hasn’t forgotten about its comic book writers and artists! Brian Michael Bendis, G. Willow Wilson, Geoff Johns, Cecil Castellucci, Grant Morrison, Kami Garcia, Jim Lee, Mairghread Scott, Marc Guggenheim, Nicola Scott, Neil Gaiman, and Vita Ayala are just some of the creators who will appear. Check out a teaser below:

That said, there are some notable names missing. No Jason Momoa. No Ray Fisher. No Henry Cavill. No J.J. Abrams. No Joaquin Phoenix or Todd Phillips. So don’t expect much Superman or Joker news just yet. Still, it’s an encouraging list. Plus, in addition to big panels filled with news, like any good convention, there are other options as well to virtually participate. You can go and look at fan artwork, take virtual tours, read comics, take “photos” (of what just remains to be seen), and so on. You can read more about all that on the FanDome website.

FanDome kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, August 22. Will you be checking in?

