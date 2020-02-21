DC Comics Publisher Dan DiDio Is Leaving the Company

Dan DiDio at t he Batman Experience at SDCC 2019. Image : Andrew Toth ( Getty )

After a decade of working at DC to help steward some of the publishing house’s most memorable comics, Dan DiDio is parting ways with the company.

According to Deadline, DiDio’s departure is effective immediately. Before working with Jim Lee as DC’s co-publishers, DiDio served as both a VP and executive editor for the company as well as penning issues of a number of series like Superboy, Sideways, and the ongoing Metal Men. DiDio was also famously one of the architects behind DC’s massive New 52 relaunch that reshaped the vast majority of the publisher’s prime continuity.

This story is still developing and we’ll update with more information as we learn it.

