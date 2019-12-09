DC Apparently Has Big Plans for Wonder Woman's Amazons

The Amazons ride off into their own spinoff sunset. Image : Warner Bros.

Kevin Feige teases the Eternals’ place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Get a look at Armando Iannucci’s new sci-fi series. Plus, new posters from Wonder Woman 1984 and Birds of Prey, what’s to come on Crisis on Infinite Earths, and the clock’s ticking on new Watchmen finale footage. Spoilers now!

Best Served Cold

Variety reports MMA fighter Ann Osman (aka Athena) is attached to star in Best Served Cold, a new horror-action film combing martial arts and black magic. Based on the short story Don’t Eat the Rice by Jill Girardi, the story is said to concern Suzanna Sim, “an ex-MMA fighter turned private detective who uses her fists and her knowledge of Southeast Asian black magic, while working with a Malaysian mythical creature, to find a rich new client’s missing husband.”

The Eternals

During a recent panel at CCXP, Kevin Feige revealed “The Eternals know about the existence The Avengers, ” but “The Avengers don’t know much about The Eternals. ”

The Eternals know about the existence of The Avengers. The Avengers don’t know much about The Eternals…yet. Celestials are a big part of it, you’ve seen a little of the Celestials in Guardians of the Galaxy. Knowhere is the severed head of a Celestial. We will see the Celestials in their full, true enormous power in The Eternals.

[Comic Book]

Themyscira

According to Brazilian journalist Miguel Morales, Warner Bros. is currently developing a Wonder Woman spinoff film focusing on the Amazons of Themyscira.

Yes, Patty Jenkins confirmed that WB is developing a movie focused on the Amazon! She will not direct, but will work on executive production! No further details.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

The IMP Awards have seven brand-new character posters from Birds of Prey, including Renee Montoya and Mr. Zsasz.

Wonder Woman 1984

Elsewhere, a quartet of Wonder Woman 1984 character posters includes Kristin Wiig’s Cheetah wearing a leopard print skirt.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Coming Soon confirms the third film in the Conjuring franchise is now officially titled, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Coming Soon has our first look at Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as Mr. and Mrs. Claus in Netflix’s sequel to last year’s The Christmas Chronicles.

Avenue 5

Armando Iannucci’s new sci-fi series about a disaster on a space liner premieres January 19, according to the new trailer.

WandaVision

We also have a new WandaVision still from CCXP homaging The Donna Reed Show.

Mr. Robot

Elliot storms the Washington power plant in the synopsis for “eXit, ” the December 15 episode of Mr. Robot.

enuf is enuf. elliot goes to the washington township power plant.

[Spoiler TV]

Watchmen



Time is running out in the trailer for “See How They Fly, ” next week’s season finale of Watchmen.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Kevin Conroy’s live-action Batman debuts in the trailer for the second hour of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Rick & Morty

Morty is bitten by a space snake in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Rattlestar Ricklactica. ”

Charmed

Finally, the Vera sisters get a surprise visitor in the trailer for Charmed’s January 17 return episode.





