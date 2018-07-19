Image: DC Comics

This morning, DC announced that DC Ink and DC Zoom, their newest comic imprints aimed at teens and those a bit younger, will be releasing a lot of new graphic novels, with a heavy focus on the ladies of the DC universe—including often overlooked yet awesome ex-Batgirl Cassandra Cain. Nice!

First, for the Ink imprint, is Oracle: Rising, written by New York Times-bestselling artist Marieke Nijkamp, a story about the early career of Barbara Gordon’s Oracle alter-ego, the hacker/mission control extraordinaire persona she takes on after becoming a wheelchair user due to a run-in with the Joker.

Then there’s Shadow of the Batgirl, written by author Sarah Kuhn, which will star the (vastly underrated, in this author’s opinion) Cassandra Cain during her Batgirl days.

There’s also Truth or Consequences: A Jack Hyde Story, a book about Aqualad written by Alex Zanchez, Dick Grayson: Lost Carnival written by MIchael Moreci, and Wonder Woman: Warbringer, an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s book by writer Louise Simonson.

On the Zoom front, aimed at middle grade (ages 8-13) readers, we’ve got Diana, Princess of the Amazons, written by Shannon and Dean Hale, who worked on a series of The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl novels for Marvel.

No artists have been announced for these new titles, though a few artists were shared for previously announced titles in the lines: Gurihiru Studios will provide illustrations for Gene Luen Yang’s Superman Smashes the Klan, Andie Tong will draw Minh Lê’s Green Lantern: Legacy, Gustavo Duarte will illustrate Michael Northrop’s Dear Justice League, and Thomas Pitilli will illustrate Melissa de la Cruz’s Gotham High.



In addition, DC released the cover, illustrated by Chris Wildgoose, who will also do the interior art, for the previously announced Batman: Nightwalker, adapted from Marie Lu’s book by Stuart Moore.

DC Ink and Zoom are both set to launch in April 2019, a delay from their original start date of Fall 2018.