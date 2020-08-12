David Tennant Wants to Beam Aboard Star Trek

David Tennant in an episode of Doctor Who featuring the Cybermen, which inspired Star Trek’s Borg. Image : BBC

David Tennant is ready to move his things from the TARDIS to the Starship Enterprise. The Doctor Who and Good Omens star revealed that his next dream project would be a role on Star Trek. CBS All Access, time to make it so?



Advertisement

In a recent Reddit AMA (as reported by Syfy Wire), Tennant was asked what major franchise he’d want to cross off of his bucket list next. He’s already made waves as the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who, a Marvel villain in Netflix’s Jessica Jones, and a sexy demon in Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens. But there’s one major series he said he’s still keen on joining.

Advertisement

“Star Trek would be great,” Tennant replied. “After talking to George Takei for the podcast I’ve got a bit immersed in it.”

Tenna nt is referring to an upcoming episode of his interview podcast, David Tennant Does a Podcast With..., where he chatted with Star Trek star George Takei about his time on the sci-fi series as the legendary Enterprise helmsman Hikaru Sulu, as well Takei’s experience growing up in a Japanese internment camp. Tennant praised their conversation during his AMA, but it was also exciting to see him yearning to be part of the Star Trek family. Because that sounds... perfect.

It made us wonder what character Tennant could or should play on Star Trek. A lot of the Reddit comments suggested a new incarnation of Q, previously played by John de Lancie. This is not only because Q is Star Trek’s closest thing to a Doctor, but also because the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “Q Who” was the introduction of the Borg—characters who were modeled after the Cybermen on Doctor Who.

Advertisement

But there are so many options as to what kind of character Tennant could play. He’d make a fantastic Chief Medical Officer (of course!) on either Star Trek: Discovery or Star Trek: Lower Decks. But we’ve also seen him play some devilish characters, so maybe a Klingon villain would be in order.

Let us know in the comments who you think would be a great fit for Tennant.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.