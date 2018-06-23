Image: Showtime

That gum you like is coming back in style, along with paranormal mystery, unreal unease, and good ol’ fashioned director teases.

In a recent appearance at a Q&A, David Lynch responded to a question about more Twin Peaks with a question that, while not a full affirmative, certainly wasn’t a positive. According to twitter user Scott Meisner, here’s how it went down:

“It is calling,” he said, in response to a fan asking if he’d want to continue the story of Carrie Page, a character in the third season of Twin Peaks who I’m not counting as a spoiler because it’s just a name, “but there are a lot of disturbances.”

What a perfectly Lynchian answer, right? So it could happen. It definitely could. But we should probably not get our hopes up, because it’s far from a sure thing.

I’m of two minds here. On the one hand, I don’t think I need or exceptionally want any more Twin Peaks. I thought the ending to Season Three was fascinating on its own, and I don’t want the show, famously mysterious and notoriously truncated, to now overstay its welcome. But with that said, David Lynch has never made anything I’ve considered bad. If he wants to go there, I’ll go there. And, hell, James was cool, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.*

*He was not.

