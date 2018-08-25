Image: Netflix

The tour of the good cop continues, as David Harbour continues his press engagement around the new season of Stranger Things with a great video running down some popular fan theories about the show.

Stranger Things season 3 might not debut until next summer, but fan theories, like cheesy ads, are forever. In this video by Vanity Fear, David Harbour (Jim Hopper) reads and responds to a variety of theories from the immortal annals of Reddit threads.

Theories run the gamut from time travel, to crackpot biology, to psychic echoes and cosmic horror. Harbour’s a really good sport here, engaging with the theories pretty thoughtfully. He may not be a writer on the show, but that’s even more fun, actually. He doesn’t know the answers, so he’s free to play along.

This video also is evidence of one thing: Reddit usernames are hard to pronounce. Such things were never meant to be read aloud.