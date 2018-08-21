Image: Lionsgate

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is expecting a new horror film release, Hilary Swank is facing off against a robot, and Lucifer picks up a major character. Plus, The Happytime Murders gang remains as filthy as ever. Grab some hand sanitizer, spoilers are coming!



Advertisement

Dora the Explorer



THR reports Eva Longoria has joined the cast as Dora’s mother, also named Eva.

Untitled James Gunn Horror Movie

Sony Pictures’ release schedule revealed a surprise, untitled horror film from James Gunn (probably the one originally meant to be announced at Comic-Con) is scheduled to hit theaters this November 30 from Screen Gems. Screen Rant speculates the under-the-radar production could be an adaptation of the long-running manga series, Berserk or even the PS4 game, Bloodborne.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Episode IX

Geeks World Wide reports Episode IX is expected to wrap filming some time in February.

Advertisement

Hellboy



Vanity Fair did an interview with Stranger Things star David Harbour in which he discussed his time playing Hellboy for Neil Marshall’s upcoming film.

We wrapped [Season 2 of Stranger Things] in, I think, May or June of last year. Then I had the summer off, and then I went to Bulgaria in late August and started shooting Hellboy. . . . It’s a classically complicated hero. He’s a creature that was meant to bring about the end of the world, and he just sort of wants to be a good guy. He’s got that complexity to him. He’s also a monster who lives among human beings, so he’s in a sense fighting for human beings against his fellow monsters, and yet the humans hate him because they fear him and they think he’s weird looking and everything. Vanity Fair: He’s different. Yeah, he’s terrifying! There’s that question of, why am I fighting this battle? Just because of some sense of justice, or some sense of good? It’s a really interesting question that sort of is at the core of him, that he struggles with . . . I know that [writer] [Mike] Mignola and [director] Neil [Marshall] and [producer] Lloyd [Levin] all watched Stranger Things and saw that in what I did there, which is similar. He has a heart that’s really good and with a lot of this crusted-over stuff. What I’m dealing with in Hellboy is a lot different, bigger in a certain way. It’s very Shakespearean. It’s demons and witches and stuff like that. But it has a similar core to a dude who’s trapped in horrible circumstances who’s just trying to be a good guy.

Advertisement

Suspiria

Coming Soon has an uninspiring new poster of Dakota Johnson as the ballerina, Susie.

Advertisement

I Am Mother

Bloody-Disgusting has three new images from the Australian sci-fi thriller, I Am Mother, which concerns Hilary Swank discovering a teenage girl raised underground by a robot mother.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Happytime Murders

A four-minute documentary on the titular Happytime Gang reveals the film’s premise is largely lifted from the Baby-Doll episode of Batman: The Animated Series.

Bloody-Disgusting also has four exclusive NSFW clips.

Lucifer

Inbar Lavi has joined the cast of season four as the biblical Eve, “the original sinner herself” who has “grown restless in her marriage [to Adam] and longs for a less predictable time when things were exciting.”

Advertisement

[TV Insider]

Tell Me a Story

Michael Raymond-James, Kurt Yaeger and Rarmian Newton have joined the cast of the “dark fairy tale thriller” from Kevin Williamson. Raymond-James will play Mitch,” a lifelong blue collar worker who struggles to provide for his wife by working for his gruff father-in-law,” while Yaeger plays Terry, “a war vet who served overseas, in combat, with Hannah (Dania Ramirez).” Newton joins as Ethan, “a high school classmate who takes a keen interest in the new girl, Kayla (Danielle Campbell).”

Advertisement

[Deadline]

Gotham



A new set photo reveals the Mutants from The Dark Knight Returns are set to pillage the ruins of Gotham City in season five.

Advertisement

Y: The Last Man

The Y: The Last Man television series has officially entered production, according to showrunner Michael Green on Twitter.

Advertisement

Preacher

Spoiler TV has images from the season three finale of Preacher, “The Light Above.” More at the link.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jesse returns home for what he hopes is the last time but angers Starr and endangers Cassidy in the process; Tulip battles hell and Nazis.



American Horror Story: Apocalypse

The first two episodes of season eight are titled “The End” and “The Morning After.” respectively. Episode 8.01, written by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, is directed by Bradley Buecker, while 8.02 is written by James Wong and directed by Jennifer Lynch (Boxing Helena). [Spoiler TV]

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the cast of Coven reunite for a group photo.





Charmed

A pair of Charmed TV spots may have more CGI crows than all 22 episodes of Highlander: The Raven combined.

Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters

Finally, Dani Pudi must prevent Siegfried and Roy from destroying mankind in a clip from this week’s episode, “Better World.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.