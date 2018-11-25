Justice League wouldn’t have been the first movie to feature parademons.

That’s according to David Ayer himself, whose recent tweets confirm something that’s been rumored for a while, based on extant concept art and some solid guesswork: that an early version of Suicide Squad had explicit ties to Apokolips and Darkseid, with Steppenwolf as the big baddie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This sounds, honestly, like a really strong narrative idea, tying it into the rest of the DC Extended Universe, setting up a Justice League Darkseid movie, and generally just being a lot radder than what we got. It’s not clear why the direction of the film was changed—to make it more standalone, perhaps—but it’s a meaningful loss. I’m not suggesting we start lobbying Warner Bros. for lost content—no one is ever suggesting that, ever, please stop doing that—but I do want to see that non-existent movie. Sounds fun.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.