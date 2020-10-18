David Ajala and Grudge the Cat. Image : CBS

Look, tell me whatever you want about wonder, or hope, or utopian scifi and its various merits. I don’t care. I’m here for the cat.

Advertisement

Talking to Wil Wheaton for The Ready Room on the Star Trek YouTube channel David Ajala tells all about his experiences with Grudge the Cat, who plays the feline companion to Ajala’s character Book on the show. The two-year-old Maine Coon is easily the breakout star from the first episode of Discovery, and if you’re as big a fan as Grudge as I am, this is worth a watch.

The clip also has some fun anecdotes about the rigor of acting and something charming Sir Patrick Stewart did once during a production of Hamlet, but I had trouble focusing because it wasn’t about cats.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery airs on CBS All Access.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.



