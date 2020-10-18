Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionSci-Fi

David Ajala Tells All About Star Trek: Discovery's Most Important Cast Member: Grudge the Cat

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Star Trek: Discovery
Star Trek: DiscoveryDavid AjalaStar TrekCatsCBSCBS All Access
1
Save
David Ajala and Grudge the Cat.
David Ajala and Grudge the Cat.
Image: CBS

Look, tell me whatever you want about wonder, or hope, or utopian scifi and its various merits. I don’t care. I’m here for the cat.

Advertisement

Talking to Wil Wheaton for The Ready Room on the Star Trek YouTube channel David Ajala tells all about his experiences with Grudge the Cat, who plays the feline companion to Ajala’s character Book on the show. The two-year-old Maine Coon is easily the breakout star from the first episode of Discovery, and if you’re as big a fan as Grudge as I am, this is worth a watch.

The clip also has some fun anecdotes about the rigor of acting and something charming Sir Patrick Stewart did once during a production of Hamlet, but I had trouble focusing because it wasn’t about cats. 

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery airs on CBS All Access.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

 

G/O Media may get a commission
Tushy Spa Bidet
Tushy Spa Bidet
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Regretting That Tesla You Just Bought? Well, You Might Be Stuck With It Now

This Featurette Digs Deep Into Hulu's Marvel Series Helstrom

Embrace Cheesy Horror With This Half-Hour Documentary on the Creation of Tremors

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke Has No Time for Nazis and Their Sympathizers

DISCUSSION

simon-on-the-river3
simon-on-the-river3

What’s with the white void cutting off the bottom of the page?