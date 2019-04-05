Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

With Avengers: Endgame arriving in a few short weeks, and Denis Villeneuve’s much-anticipated Dune now in production, Dave Bautista is a busy guy, even if you don’t take into account his professional wrestling extracurriculars. But he’s got a new task ahead of him: battling zombies for director Zack Snyder.



As we’ve known, Snyder is directing the long-gestating Army of the Dead for Netflix, and Deadline reports the project has just snagged Bautista as its star. Here’s what the trade says about the story:

Scripted by Shay Hatten and Snyder, the adventure is set amid a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, during which a man assembles a group of mercenaries to take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantined zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Though it isn’t specified, it’s a fair assumption that Bautista will play the ringleader of this so-crazy-it-just-might-work scheme. As for Snyder, before he moved into the superhero realm, you’ll recall he made his feature debut back in 2004 with a well-received remake of George A. Romero’s zombie classic Dawn of the Dead. There’s no word on when director and star (who’s also, of course, slated for James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) will begin work on what Deadline notes is a $70 million production—but we’re almost as excited for Snyder’s return to the zombie genre as we are to see Bautista clobbering the undead.

